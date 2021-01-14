After being off for over two weeks, Trousdale County returned to basketball in a big way last week with three nights of action.
In the process, the Yellow Jackets picked up two district wins and had a player set the school record for 3-pointers in a game.
The week started with home games against Gordonsville on Jan. 5 and Trousdale came away with a split.
The Jackets got the victory with a 56-52 triumph over the Tigers (4-5, 1-2 6-A). The hosts built an eight-point lead at 52-44 with 2:03 remaining and held on for the victory.
“Our hard work over the break came to light this game,” said TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper. “I really loved how mentally tough we stayed throughout the game. Just a huge step in the right direction.”
Alex Ford scored 16 points and Cameron Rankins added 13. Andrew Ford came off the bench to score seven points while Keenan Burnley and Tyler Dixon each had six. Trent Pharris finished with four points and Kane Burnley and Garrett Rieger had two each.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets led by six at halftime but were outscored by 21 in the second half and fell 52-37. Trousdale had won seven of the previous eight games against the Tigerettes (2-7, 2-1).
Claire Belcher scored 10 points and Morgan White had nine, Kirsten Eversole had six, Kailen Donoho five, Charlie Jo Dixon four and Kinley Brown three.
On Friday night, Alex Ford set a school record by hitting 10 3-pointers as the Jackets ran roughshod over the Clarkrange Buffaloes (2-9, 1-3) by a 61-38 margin.
Ford scored 21 points in the first quarter and had 29 at halftime before finishing with a career-high 32.
“I told the boys we need someone to step up scoring with Cameron out,” Sleeper said. “Alex was able to deliver in a big way with 10 3s.”
Brian Banks added five points while Kane Burnley, Dixon and Brayden Gooch each had four. Pharris, Andrew Ford and Kobyn Calhoun had three points each and Keenan Burnley one as the Jackets claimed their sixth consecutive win over the boys from Fentress County.
The Lady Jackets committed numerous turnovers and were outscored in every quarter as they lost to the Lady Buffaloes (8-4, 4-0) 82-29.
Belcher and Eversole each had nine points while Dixon added five, White three and Jazzlynn Marshall three. The Lady Jackets suffered their 10th consecutive loss to Clarkrange Hall of Fame coach Lamar Rogers.
On Saturday afternoon, Clay County came to town to make up games that had to be postponed in December.
The Jackets (4-4, 3-2) gave the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs a battle but ended up losing 61-53. Trousdale County took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter before dropping their fifth consecutive game to Clay.
The Jackets also lost Keenan Burnley to an injury with 2:20 remaining.
“I think our boys have turned a corner with confidence,” Sleeper said. “Even without Cameron, we hung with maybe the best team in the state in Class A. The passion and effort on defense were really awesome to see.”
Rieger tossed in a career-high 15 points and Keenan Burnley scored 10. Andrew Ford had nine points, Alex Ford seven, Pharris five, Dixon four and Kane Burnley three.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets (1-7, 0-5) were outscored 28-2 in the second quarter and fell 76-25 to the Lady Bulldogs (8-5, 4-1).
“Turnovers in the half-court offense killed us against Clay,” said TCHS coach Jared Hawkins. “We handled the press fairly well, but just couldn’t find a rhythm moving the ball once we got into half-court situations.”
Brown managed seven points as Donoho had five and White four. Eliseona Satterfield added three points and Jaleah Marshall and Dixon each had two.
Trousdale County hosted Monterey on Tuesday evening and then is scheduled to host Westmoreland on Thursday and Jackson County on Friday.
The games can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM/1090-AM and streamed online at funradiotn.com.
