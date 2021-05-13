The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets had to cancel a baseball game with Smith County last week, but they returned to the diamond on Friday for a District 6-A Tournament game against Jackson County.
The Jackets had only five hits, but they stole eight bases in their 9-3 victory over the Blue Devils in Monterey.
“Great win to start the tournament,” said TCHS coach Davy Cothron. “Senior Kegan Day got his first start on the mound and I asked him for two innings, but he doubled that with four no-hit innings, striking out seven.
“We played pressure offense, putting runners in motion. We just want to continue competing and playing hard and see where the chips fall in the end.”
The Jackets jumped out to an early edge with four runs in the first inning, then added one in the second, two in the fourth and two in the fifth for their seventh consecutive win over the boys from Gainesboro.
Brayden Gooch swung a hot bat, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and three stolen bases. Eli Henderson also swiped three bases to go along with a hit and two runs scored. Colton Key and Tytus Mann had the other hits for the Jackets.
Day earned the win on the mound and didn’t give up a hut until the fifth inning. Key pitched two innings of relief and Josh Beal finished the game.
Trousdale County advanced to face tournament host Monterey. That game was scheduled for Tuesday and results were not available at press time.
