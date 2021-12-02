Trousdale County tipped off its 2021-22 basketball season with a pair of losses at Smith County on Nov. 23.
The Lady Jackets trailed 27-7 at halftime and went on to lose 55-28 to the Owlettes, who already had three games under their belt.
Two freshmen led the scoring for the visitors as Braylee Potts and Janae Aponte had eight points each. Kailen Donoho added four points, Ella Elmore three, Kayleigh Dunn three and Elise Satterfield two.
In the boys’ game, the Jackets fell behind 39-17 at halftime en route to a 79-46 loss.
Tyler Dixon led the Jackets with a career-high 21 points. Brayden Gooch added 10 points, Dalton Stafford had seveb, Thomas Brown four and Andrew Ford four.
Trousdale County will play at Red Boiling Springs on Friday at 6 p.m. and open District 8-A play on Tuesday at home against Merrol Hyde at 6 p.m.
JSMS: Jim Satterfield’s Jr. Jackets have two upcoming home games against Smith County on Dec. 2 and against Defeated on Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.