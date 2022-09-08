The Trousdale County High School football team built an early lead but couldn’t hold on to it in last Friday evening’s Region 4-2A opener, suffering a 24-6 loss to visiting East Robertson.
The game started late due to lightning and then had another lighting delay in the second quarter, but it finally resumed following a weather delay that lasted almost three hours.
“I think our youth showed up tonight, our inexperience,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “At the end of the day, we are just so young. We have a lot of youth. We have to learn how to win ballgames, and right now, unfortunately, we are 0-3.
“We played a very good East Robertson team. They have a lot of good athletes, and they might compete for a region championship this year.”
With water already standing on the field, lightning sent both teams to the dressing room during warm-ups.
The game got underway at 7:22 p.m., and the two teams played a scoreless opening period.
Junior fullback Cole Gregory got the first touchdown of the night when he grabbed a pass from classmate Kobyn Calhoun and ran through would-be tacklers to the end zone. The play covered 44 yards and came with 11:02 remaining in the second quarter.
The Jackets (0-3) were unsuccessful on their two-point conversion attempt but led 6-0.
The Indians (2-1) answered 25 seconds later as Zech Prince broke free for a 59-yard touchdown down the home sideline. Jonathan Rosales successfully kicked the extra point, and the boys from Cross Plains had their first lead at 7-6.
At 8:09 p.m., the second weather delay started with 2:30 left until halftime.
Play finally resumed at 10:46 p.m., and the Indians put together a drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown reception by Shaun Groves. Rosales added the point-after touchdown (PAT), and with 6 seconds remaining in the half, the visitors had increased their lead to 14-6.
Prince added his second touchdown at the 7:26 mark of the third quarter with a 3-yard carry. Rosales added the PAT for a 21-6 East Robertson advantage.
The final score of the night came on a 32-yard field goal by Rosales with 2:52 left in the game to cap the scoring.
The contest ended at 11:48 p.m.
Gregory lead the Trousdale offense with 14 carries for 65 yards, plus the 44-yard touchdown reception.
Prince paced the ground attack for the Indians as he compiled 23 carries for 163 yards and two scores.
It was the first win for the Indians in the 10 games played between the two schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.