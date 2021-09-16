Trousdale County will return to Region 4-2A play on Friday when the Yellow Jackets take a trip to Westmoreland.
The Eagles are 0-4 on the season with losses to Portland (31-28), Macon County (14-6), Watertown (6-0) and Smith County (18-0).
“Coach Perry is going to have his guys ready to go,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “They are very simple in what they do and they are going to have a great game plan.”
The will be the 26th meeting between the two schools with the Jackets holding a 15-10 edge, including the last six in a row.
Last year in Westmoreland, Jordan Pickett ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Heath Chasse hit a 42-yard field goal in a 17-0 win for the Jackets.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and streamed at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates are also on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
JSMS: The Satterfield Jr. Jackets lost their homecoming game 44-6 to Upperman last Thursday. Brody Wright scored the only points for JSMS on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Jr. Jackets are now 0-6 on the season. They will play at Prescott Middle on Sept. 16 and end their season on Sept. 21 at Watertown.
