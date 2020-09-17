Trousdale County will return to Region 4-2A action this week when the Jackets take a trip to Westmoreland.
Coach Chad Perry’s Eagles are 1-2 overall and 1-0 in region play. They have a win over Jackson County (34-12) and losses to Livingston Academy (12-10) and Macon County (13-7).
“We have to be consistent on what we do on both sides of the ball and even the special teams,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “And it’s against a good, quality Westmoreland team.
This will be the 25th meeting between the two schools, with Trousdale County holding a 14-10 edge in the series. The two schools have played each of the last five seasons, with the Yellow Jackets winning all five matchups.
Last year on the Creekbank, Trousdale scored on its first play from scrimmage and built a 44-0 lead before giving up a late score in a 44-6 victory.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates can also be found on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
JSMS: The Jim Satterfield Jr. Jackets played two road games last week, winning at Overton County (20-12) and losing at Smith County (28-22).
Tuesday’s scheduled game against Macon County was moved to Lafayette because of Sunday’s flooding at Hartsville’s football field.
The Jr. Jackets are scheduled to host DeKalb County on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
