BYRDSTOWN — The Trousdale County High School boys basketball team has reached back-to-back region tournaments after not advancing to that level for four years, but they, again, had an early exit as they lost their Region 4-A quarterfinal, 56-43, at Pickett County on Saturday night.
The Jackets got off to a good start and had the lead at 11-5 in the first period. However, TCHS junior forward Cole Gregory had to go to the bench with three fouls in the second quarter, allowing the Bobcats (16-12) to go on a 16-2 run and take a 30-19 edge at the half.
The visitors continued to give great effort in the second half but couldn’t make up any ground as they suffered their fifth consecutive loss to Pickett County.
“We started out strong, and we were playing well,” TCHS head coach Ryan Sleeper said. “Foul trouble caught up to us in the second quarter. They made that 16-2 run, and we just never recovered.
“Our effort was there in the second half, but we just couldn’t get shots to go down and had some costly turnovers.”
Gregory paced the Yellow Jackets with 17 points and 11 rebounds, as he finished the season with six consecutive double-doubles. Dalton Stafford added 11 points, while Jake Fergusson had seven, Jacob Smithson six, and Brayden Gooch two.
Pickett County’s Jacob Amonett poured in 23 points, including four three-pointers for the Bobcats, who knocked down nine shots from long range.
Three Jackets will leave the program in Gooch, Brian Banks and Naylon Banks.
Trousdale County compiled an 11-19 overall record and will move to a Class 2A district next year that includes Liberty Creek, Westmoreland, and White House Heritage.
“I’m really proud of this group for battling a ton of adversity this season,” Sleeper said. “We just had some bad luck with injuries. I had seven guys in street clothes these last few weeks. But this group rallied around each other and played their best ball of the year in tournament time.
“We return a huge chunk of our team next season. I really do believe they have immense potential next year to be the best team we’ve had in some time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.