WATERTOWN — The Trousdale County High School baseball team opened its season with a doubleheader at defending Class 2A state champion Watertown on March 15, suffering losses of 4-0 and 10-0.
In the opener, the visitors could muster only three hits while committing four errors.
Cole Gregory, A.J. Adams and Gage Farley provided the hits for TCHS.
In the second game, the Jackets surrendered five runs in the opening inning, three in the second, one in the third, and one in the fourth as the contest ended due to the 10-run, mercy rule after five innings of play.
Gregory had the only hit for the visitors, who also committed two errors.
On Wednesday, the Jackets had their home opener against visiting Friendship Christian School, but they suffered a 17-1, five-inning loss.
The hosts were able to manage only five hits and committed five errors.
Josh Beal, Devan Walford, Wyatt Byrd, Alex Livingston, and Samuel Cook each had one hit for the Yellow Jackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.