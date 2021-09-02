Trousdale County’s scheduled game Friday with Upperman became a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, just hours before kickoff.
Trousdale County Schools made the announcement that the game was canceled around 11 a.m. via Facebook.
The Jackets’ anticipated matchup with the Class 4A Bees was to be the 2021 home opener and joined nearly 30 games that as of Friday morning had been canceled across the state. Middle Tennessee teams that saw their games called off included Gallatin, Smyrna, Red Boiling Springs, Jackson County and East Nashville.
“He (Upperman coach Adam Caine) had said something earlier in the week about canceling. He said they would leave their JV team behind,” Trousdale coach Blake Satterfield said. “We had a couple things come up after our walkthrough Thursday with some players. I called him and we agreed it was best for our kids. We’ve got to make it to this region game.”
Under TSSAA policy, games that are canceled are considered a no-contest in overall standings if a school is unable to play. A school that could have played receives a win in the overall standings.
With Trousdale County canceling the game, Upperman receives a victory and moves to 2-0 while the Jackets officially have a no-contest and remain at 1-0 on the season.
“It doesn’t go as a loss for us since it’s a non-region game,” Satterfield added.
The Yellow Jackets’ next scheduled game is the Region 4-2A opener at East Robertson on Friday, Sept. 3.
“With injuries and COVID, we’re going to have some people out,” Satterfield said. “It’s going to be a tough contest for us. Hopefully we can and can give it a ballgame at least. We won’t look the same as it was in Week 1.”
