It’s “déjà vu all over again” this week for Trousdale County, as the Yellow Jackets will travel to Watertown for a quarterfinal matchup for the fourth consecutive year.
The Jackets have defeated the Purple Tigers in all three previous matchups after losing the regular-season game. Trousdale won 15-8 in 2018, 22-19 in 2019 and 21-13 in 2020.
“I’ve never not faced Watertown in the quarterfinals since I’ve been coaching,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “We have had success in recent years, but I told my kids, ‘Don’t think that you’re going to show up and win.’ Now you get that second shot. What do you do with it?”
The first trend remained the case earlier this year as the Purple Tigers won 31-21 in Hartsville on Oct. 29. In that game, Watertown scored 17 points off three Trousdale County turnovers.
“It was a wakeup call for us. Since then, we’ve been playing some decent football,” Satterfield added. “It will come down to the team that makes the fewest mistakes and commits the fewest penalties.”
In the playoffs, Watertown has defeated Bledsoe County 45-7 and Marion County 7-0.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM/1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates will be available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
