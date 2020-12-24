Trousdale County’s boys provided the only win in two nights of action for the Yellow Jacket basketball teams last week.
The Jackets achieved that win Friday at home with a 77-20 rout of a young Red Boiling Springs team.
Trousdale (2-3, 1-1 6-A) sprinted out to a 19-0 lead and cruised to the 57-point victory.
“It was a good bounce-back performance for our boys,” said TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper. “They handled business and were unselfish the entire game.
“We now have two weeks to prepare, stay healthy and fine-tune some bad habits we can get better on.”
Alex Ford poured in a game-high 18 points while Keenan Burnley had 13, Brayden Gooch 11 and Cameron Rankins 10. Kane Burnley and Garrett Rieger each followed with six points, Kobyn Calhoun and four and Thomas Brown, Landon Carver, Jake Fergusson and Dalton Stafford each had two. Tyler Dixon had one point.
The Lady Jackets (1-4, 0-2 6-A) suffered a disappointing 50-29 loss to the Lady Bulldogs, who only dressed six players. Trousdale was outscored 15-2 in the final quarter and dropped their fourth consecutive game to RBS.
Kailen Donoho led the way with 13 points while Claire Belcher, Jazzlynn Marshall, Kirsten Eversole and Charlie Jo Dixon each had four.
On Dec. 15, Trousdale County made the trek to Pickett County and had to endure two difficult losses.
The Lady Jackets fell behind 15-0 and went on to fall 79-37 to the Lady Bobcats (6-2).
“Gotta get back to fundamentals; we really struggled these last two games with boxing out and movement of the offense,” said TCHS coach Jared Hawkins. “With Christmas break coming up we have plenty of time to work out the kinks and get ready for the new year.”
Donoho produced 14 points, Marshall added five and Morgan White and Dixon each had four. Kinley Brown and Eversole had three points each while Belcher and Jaleah Marshall each had two.
In the boys’ game, the Jackets fell behind 16-0 and were outscored 25-7 in the third quarter of a 74-39 defeat.
“We ran into a well-oiled machine,” Sleeper said. “Pickett is firing on all cylinders and has the look of a state tournament team. They exposed all of our weaknesses and now we know we have a long way to go to get where we want to be.”
Ford scored 15 points and Kane Burnley had five. Rankins had four points, Brown had three and the Jackets got two each from Carver, Jordan Pickett, Keenan Burnley, Dixon and Stafford. Rieger and Jess Holder rounded out the scoring with one each.
Trousdale County was scheduled to play next week in the Watertown Christmas Tournament, but that event has been canceled.
