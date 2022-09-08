The Trousdale County High School football team will host Macon County on Friday at 7 p.m. for homecoming.
The Tigers own a 3-0 record, with wins over East Robertson (43-33), Westmoreland (20-15), and DeKalb County (21-13).
It will be the 80th meeting of the two rivals, with the Jackets holding a 59-20 advantage.
The Jackets have won four in a row over the Tigers, including a 34-7 victory last year in Lafayette when the hosts scored their touchdown with 30 seconds left in the game.
Homecoming queen Miriam Zarichansky will receive her crown during the halftime festivities.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM, and funradiotn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.