CELINA — The Trousdale County High School boys basketball team traveled to Celina for the Clay County Christmas Classic, opening play with a 61-43 victory over the Upper Cumberland Rams — a homeschool squad — on Dec. 20.
Junior Cole Gregory poured in a career-high 21 points, and classmate Kobyn Calhoun also had a new personal-best with 17 points.
Senior teammate Brayden Gooch was also in double figures with 13 points, while Titus Mitchell had four. Cooper Henley, Noah Cook, and Levi Ellis contributed two points each.
“This was the first game this year I thought we played with good offensive pace,” TCHS head coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We did a good job of finding the open shooter quickly and not wasting dribbles. We will need to watch this film and hone in on our offensive success this contest and try to replicate it every game if we are going to be successful.”
The Jackets returned the following day to test Clay County, but it was a rough afternoon as they fell behind 18-6 in the first quarter and went on to suffer a 72-44 setback.
It was the most points the Jackets have allowed this season.
“We were already down a starter coming in and had two more injuries this game, so that did not help matters,” Sleeper added. “(That’s no excuse for the turnovers though. Credit to Clay County for switching up trapping defenses nearly every possession.”
Calhoun managed 15 points, and Jake Ferguson had eight. Gooch and Gregory provided six points each, while Cook had three. Mitchell, Brian Banks, and Ethan West rounded out the scoring with two points each.
The Jackets fell to 5-7 overall record, and they will enter the new year at 1-1 in District 8-A play.
The Jackets will host Jackson County on Jan. 3.
