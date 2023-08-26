WESTMORELAND — The Satterfield Middle Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0 with a 28-8 win over Westmoreland at Eagle Stadium on Tuesday evening.
“What a great night to be a Yellow Jacket,” Yellow Jacket head coach B.J. West said. “I’m so proud of these fellas. They’ve worked so hard for this and deserve a night like this.”
The visitors built a 22-8 lead by halftime and rolled up 237 yards on the ground in 28 attempts. Caden Bush led the way with 78 rushing yards, while Camrix Stott had 51 yards along with two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. Cannon Sanders picked up 47 yards, Noah Harper 29, and Owen Evitts 20. Stott also contributed 86 yards on two kickoff returns, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
“The offensive line and running backs plowed major highways for our runners, amassing 17 total pancake blocks on the evening,” West said. “Heath Gulley was credited with five, and Grayson Perkins four and a half.”
Satterfield Middle held the Eagles to 137 yards of offense — 128 rushing and 9 passing.
Harley Petty led the Yellow Jacket defenders with six tackles, and Evitts and Sanders each had five.
Satterfield Middle School returns to action on Tuesday with a conference game at Jackson County. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.
