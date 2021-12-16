Trousdale County jumped into District 8-A play last week, coming out with three victories in all.
The Jackets entertained Merrol Hyde on Dec. 7 and Trousdale came away with a pair of double-digit victories.
The Lady Jackets built a 39-10 halftime lead before going on to win 61-38 against the Lady Hawks.
“It was a great team win,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said. “The girls played hard and as a team. It’s always great to get to see everyone get a chance to get on the floor.”
Kailen Donoho pumped in a game-high 16 pointing, including three treys. Zion Badru made her first start and responded with 10 points. Emma Elmore added eight points off the bench, Janae Aponte had seven, Kayleigh Dunn five, Mary Linville five, Elise Satterfield four, Jaleah Marshall two, Emma Grace Holder two and Ella Elmore two.
In the boys’ game, the Jackets outscored the Hawks in every quarter en route to a 66-37 win. The hosts scored 14 or more points in all four periods.
“We came in and did what we needed to do to get to 1-0 in the district,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “Our defensive intensity will be key in these games as we can’t let up regardless of score and situation. We must learn to put teams away and play four full quarters.”
Garrett Rieger came off the bench to lead Trousdale with his 15 points. Tyler Dixon added 10 points, Keenan Burnley nine, Brayden Gooch eight, Kane Burnley seven, Thomas Brown seven, Cole Gregory four, Andrew Ford two, Dalton Stafford two and Quinton Moore two.
On Friday night, Jo Byrns came to town.
The Jackets ran out to an 8-0 lead and took a 25-point advantage into the final quarter for an impressive 67-48 win over the Red Devils.
“This was a great team win against a quality Jo Byrns team,” Sleeper said. “Our speed, length and depth gave them problems. We will try to use that to our advantage every game.
“We still have plenty to work on, but I’m proud of the boys for their effort and starting 2-0 in district play.”
Gooch netted a career-high 16 points while Dixon and Rieger had 14 each. Ford added eight points, Stafford four, Brown four, Keenan and Kane Burnley three each and Brian Banks had one.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets trailed by seven at halftime and fell 43-30 to the girls from Cedar Hill.
“Tough loss. We played strong defense, but we really struggled scoring in the third quarter and let the game get away from us,” Hawkins said. “But the girls kept fighting until the end and that is going to help us when we get into the heart of district play.”
Donoho scored 12 points, putting her at 941 for her career. Braylee Potts added eight points, Satterfield five and Aponte five.
Trousdale County will host Jackson County on Friday and then will be off until after Christmas.
