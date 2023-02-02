The Trousdale County High School boys basketball team had a rough week as it suffered three losses.
At East Robertson on Jan. 24, the Jackets suffered a 60-46 loss to the defending state champion Indians.
It was the fifth consecutive loss for TCHS to head coach Kurt Caton’s program. The Jackets trailed by 24 points entering the final period.
“I thought we closed the gap some, but (it was) still too many mental errors to beat a good team in their gym,” TCHS Head Coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We need to find more consistency scoring to really turn that corner, but we are getting better.”
Yellow Jacket junior Jake Fergusson scored 10 points. Cole Gregory had nine, while Dalton Satterfield and Brian Banks each had seven. Brayden Gooch scored five, Jacob Smithson four, Titus Mitchell two, and T.C. Rotella two.
Two days later, the Jackets played host to Class 4A Springfield and trailed by 10 points at halftime before battling back in a 52-49 loss.
Trousdale County sophomore guard Noah Cook drained a 3-pointer late in the contest to pull his squad to within a point.
“We weren’t going to top the girls game (a double-overtime contest) in excitement, but we sure did make it interesting at the end,” Sleeper said. “I felt we did a good job of playing controlled against a more athletic team.”
Gregory led all scorers with 17 points, and Smithson had a career-high nine. Fergusson followed with seven points, Stafford five, Cook five, Gooch four, and Banks two.
On Friday at Knowledge Academy, the Jackets were never in the game as they trailed by 20 at the half, and it ended with a 58-19 loss to the Tigers.
Only one starter got into the scoring column as TCHS (8-14 overall, 4-5 in District 8-A) scored the lowest number of points in Sleeper’s six years as head coach.
“I thought we walked into the gym and were instantly intimidated,” Sleeper said. “The score kind of backs that up.”
Gooch had nine points, Smithson eight, and Mitchell two.
The Jackets will conclude the regular season with three road games, facing Red Boiling Springs on Friday, Watertown on Monday, and Smith County on Tuesday.
