The Trousdale County High School boys basketball team suffered a pair of 20-point losses last week.
Against visiting Gordonsville on Dec. 13, the Yellow Jackets got off to a slow start and trailed 30-12 at halftime, eventually suffering a 62-40 loss to the Tigers.
It was Trousdale County’s fifth consecutive loss to Gordonsville.
“Slow starts against good teams are killing us right now,” TCHS Head Coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We will have a tough time competing until we can put four solid quarters together.”
Junior Kobyn Calhoun produced 14 points, and Dalton Stafford had 10. Jake Ferguson and Cole Gregory added six points apiece, while Noah Cook had three and Lucas Vest one.
On Friday at Jackson County, the Jackets scored their lowest number of points in two years in their 54-29 loss to the Blue Devils.
TCHS (3-8) produced only 10 points in the second half.
“Different night, same story,” Sleeper said. “We played well for 14 minutes of the game. They went on a run to end the half, and we just did not respond well after that.”
Gregory led the Jackets offensively with 10 points, while Brayden Gooch had seven, and Calhoun five. Cook followed with three points, and Ferguson and Brian Banks each had two.
TCHS will resume play on Jan. 3 when they host Jackson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.