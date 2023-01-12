The Trousdale County High School boys basketball team suffered a pair of losses last week.
The Yellow Jackets struggled offensively against visiting Jackson County on Jan. 3, suffering a 40-28 loss. It was the team’s lowest number of points this season and the second-lowest point total during head coach Ryan Sleeper’s six-year tenure.
No Jacket reached double figures as juniors Cole Gregory and Kobyn Calhoun put up eight and six points, respectively. Brayden Gooch, Dalton Stafford, and Kingston McClain all contributed three points. Jake Fergusson and Noah Cook followed with two points apiece, as Titus Mitchell made a free throw.
It was the Jackets third consecutive loss to the Blue Devils.
“Defensively, we played much better,” Sleeper said. “It was a close, low-scoring affair into the fourth (quarter). Credit to Jackson County for making more plays down the stretch. We have to have someone step up in those moments and get a bucket.”
On Friday night, the Jackets had to play without two starters against one of the top Class 1A teams in the state, East Robertson. Those two factors made it difficult for Trousdale County, which suffered a 65-28 loss.
The hosts had to play without Gooch and Calhoun.
“(It’s) never fun being short-handed with defending state champs coming into town,” Sleeper said. “I thought we played them tough in spurts and felt Cole (Gregory) had success when we got him the ball.”
Gregory tossed in 14 points, while Ferguson, Jacob Smithson, and McClain all had three. Stafford and T.C. Rotella added two points apiece, and Quinton Moore converted one free throw.
The Jackets fell 5-11 overall and to 1-2 in the district, while the Indians improved to 11-3 for the season and 3-0 in league play.
Trousdale County plays at STEM Prep Academy on Friday before hosting Merrol Hyde on Tuesday.
