The Trousdale County High School boys basketball team pulled away down the stretch to capture a 53-33 win over visiting Red Boiling Springs on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets (2-3) trailed by three points at halftime but outscored the visitors 32-8 in the second half to claim to claim their fifth consecutive win over the Bulldogs, who fell to 1-3.
“I love how the boys responded after a couple of tough practices in this game,” TCHS Head Coach Ryan Sleeper said. “Hustle and effort was more apparent, and it showed up on the scoreboard. Our (full-court) press in the second half really gave them trouble.”
The Yellow Jackets had four players to score in double figures as Kobyn Calhoun, Brayden Gooch, Cole Gregory and Jake Fergusson tossed in 14, 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively. Dalton Stafford contributed four points, and Brian Banks provided two.
In the girls game, the Lady Jackets committed 14 turnovers in the first half and was outscored 21-7 in the third quarter of their 54-36 loss to the Lady Bulldogs.
Kayleigh Dunn netted 12 points for TCHS (0-6), and Braylee Potts had seven and Jazmyne Dunn six. Janae Aponte followed with four, Cayden Ray three, Emma Elmore two, and Ella Elmore two.
It was the Lady Jackets ninth consecutive loss to RBS, which improved to 3-0 this season.
Trousdale County travelled to Gordonsville on Nov. 29, suffering two losses.
The Yellow Jackets had a sluggish start, then struggled the rest of the game in their 69-45 loss to the Tigers.
The visitors fell behind 19-9 in the opening period and were then outscored 17-8 in the fourth quarter, dropping their fourth consecutive contest to Gordonsville.
“It was just a flat-out poor performance, and that starts with me,” Sleeper said. “We cannot come out flat against a good team and expect to compete. We had a moment in the third (quarter) where we turned it on, but overall, (it was) just lazy, unenthusiastic basketball.”
Calhoun was the only Jacket in double figures as he netted 13 points. Fergusson added eight, while Gregory had six and Jacob Smithson five. Gooch and Stafford scored four points each. Banks and Ethan West had two points apiece, and Cooper Henley made a free throw.
The Lady Jackets fell behind 11-0 in their game then stormed back to go on top 14-11. TCHS built a six-point lead early in the fourth quarter but were outscored 16-3 down the stretch to fall, 40-33.
“We started off sluggish at Gordonsville and went scoreless in the first quarter, but the girls stayed focused on the game plan, and we took the lead going into halftime and into the fourth,” TCHS Head Coach Paige McKinney said. “We had a few possessions not go our way in the fourth, and we let this one slip away.”
Potts finished with 13 points, and Aponte had nine. Ray added five points, Kayleigh Dunn three, Ella Elmore two, and Emma Elmore one.
Trousdale County will play district games at Jo Byrns on Friday before hosting Watertown on Saturday in a date that was moved up.
The games can be heard on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM, and funradiotn.com.
