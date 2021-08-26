Trousdale County will play the first home game of 2021 on Friday when the Yellow Jackets host one of the top Class 4A teams in the state in the Upperman Bees.
Upeprman is picked to win Region 4-4A and opened last week with a 28-6 win over Cookeville in a game played at Tennessee Tech.
The Bees are led by senior quarterback Ty Dutchess (6-0, 190), who was the Region MVP last season. The dual-threat signal caller has rushed for over 2,000 yards and thrown for over 500 in his career.
The two schools have met 16 times on the gridiron, with the Jackets holding a 12-4 edge in the series. The last meeting was in 2016 when the Jackets won 34-7 in Baxter.
Upperman coach Adam Caine is in his fourth season with the Bees.
JSMS: The Jim Satterfield Jr. Jackets fell to 0-3 with a 14-0 home loss to DeKalb County on Aug. 19. The Jr. Jackets have up eight points in the first quarter and six in the second.
The Jr. Jackets totaled just 81 yards of offense and were led by quarterback Moresby Tauiautusa’s 34 rushing yards on seven carries. On defense, Tauiautusa had nine tackles to lead the way.
The Jr. Jackets will play at Macon County on Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.