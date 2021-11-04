Trousdale County will keep alive the state’s longest continuous playoff streak on Friday when the Yellow Jackets host the Tyner Academy Rams in the first round.
Trousdale will be making its 34th consecutive postseason appearance.
Tyner is 7-3 on the season with wins over Howard (28-13), Grundy County (52-14), Brainerd (30-6), Polk County (50-21), Soddy-Daisy (36-14), Bledsoe County (46-6) and Tellico Plains (44-6) and losses to Marion County (23-0), Meigs County (19-18) and Alcoa (42-0).
The Jackets have face the Rams in the playoffs each of the last three seasons, recording double-digit victories each time. Last year on the Creekbank, the Jackets built a 28-0 halftime lead en route to a 38-0. Nine different players carried the ball as the Jackets rushed for 322 yards in that game.
Shortly after that game, longtime Tyner coach Wayne Turner stepped down from that position after 31 years, 252 wins and a state championship.
The Rams are now coached by former Ooltewah coach Scott Chandler.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. and the game can be heard on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates will be available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
The winner of Friday’s game will face the Meigs County-East Robertson winner in the second round of the playoffs, with the higher-seeded team hosting.
