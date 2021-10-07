One of the state’s premier games this week will take place on the Creekbank when unbeaten Trousdale County takes on an undefeated Gordonsville squad.
The matchup edged three other contenders to be the Titans Game of the Week, finishing with over 80 percent of the vote, which ran through Wednesday evening. The winning coach will receive $2,000 from the Titans for the school’s football program.
“It’d be awesome to be the winner of the Titans Game of the Week. Number one, it publicizes your game as one of the top games in the state. We’re excited about it. Hopefully our kids get the $2,000,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said.
"We just want to win ballgames, regardless of whether it’s the Titans Game of the Week.”
The Tigers are 7-0 on the season with wins over Smith County (14-0), Watertown (16-9), Oliver Springs (1-0, COVID), Eagleville (28-14), Stewart County (21-7), Coalfield (21-0) and Jo Byrns (48-6).
“We know what Gordonsville’s going to bring. They’re undefeated for a reason,” Satterfield said. “They’re in the top 5 in 1A, we’re in the top 5 in 2A. It’s always been a rivalry. They’re going to come expecting to win.
“We’ve been in these type games this season with Smith County and Macon County, big rival games. Hopefully our guys can understand what’s on the line is an undefeated season, get up and play with a lot of intensity.”
This will be the 73rd meeting between the two schools, with Trousdale County holding a 56-14-2 edge in the series. The Jackets have won the last four over the Tigers, including a 28-20 win at Turney Ford Field, and 27 of the last 29 games played.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. and can be heard on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates will be available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
JSMS: The Satterfield Jr. Jackets closed their season with an 0-9 record after a 38-0 loss at East Robertson on Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.