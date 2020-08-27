Trousdale County will travel to White House on Thursday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The game was moved because of the threat of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Laura.
The Blue Devils are a member of Region 5-4A along with Springfield, Creek Wood, White House-Heritage, Montgomery Central, Portland and Greenbrier. They went 2-4 in the region and 5-5 overall in 2019.
White House opened the season last week with a 28-12 win at Station Camp.
It has been 34 years since the Jackets and Blue Devils have faced each other. Trousdale County won in White House in 1976 by a 6-0 score, while the Blue Devils won the other three meetings from 1983-85.
White House has one state championship, won in 1997 when the Devils defeated Melrose 30-20 in the Class 3A Clinic Bowl. That was played the same day the Jackets downed Clarksville Academy 46-0 in the 1A title game.
“I know these kids will come out this week ready to go,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “This isn’t their first rodeo in terms of facing an early-season loss.”
For those who will be able to attend Thursday’s game, White House’s stadium is in the city park and not at the high school. The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and streamed on funradiotn.com.
Middle school
Jim Satterfield’s Jr. Jackets will play at Livingston Academy on Sept. 1 in their second game of the season.
JSMS defeated the Fentress County Crush 16-8 on Tuesday at John Kerr Field in its season opener.
The Jr. Jackets are coached by Kyle Gregory and B.J. West.
