The Trousdale County High School football will open its season on Friday when the Yellow Jackets travel to Livingston Academy, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
The Wildcats finished 0-10 last season, but they have some new optimism with the hiring of first-year head coach Matthan Houser and his staff.
Quarterback Brodey Coffee is back as the team’s signal-caller this season, and his confidence has continued to grow in their passing scrimmages and 7-on-7 competition.
“Brodey’s come such a long way from this spring,”Houser said. “He’s had to process a lot of new information. That’s difficult when you learn the terminology of one offense and then have to scrap that and learn an entirely new offense. It’s just a process of him getting more and more comfortable.”
It will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, with the Yellow Jackets holding a 25-7 edge. The last meeting occurred in 2007, when TCHS won on the Creekbank, 28-13.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5, in addition to 93.9 FM, 1090 AM, and funradiotn.com.
