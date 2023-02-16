The Trousdale County High School boys basketball team concluded its regular season with a 66-42 victory over visiting STEM Prep Academy as the team celebrated senior night on Thursday.
It was a tale of two halves as the Jackets only led by three points at halftime, but then outscored their opponent by 21 in the second half. “(It was the) first good offensive showing in a few weeks for us,” TCHS head coach Ryan Sleeper said. “It was fueled by active defense and scoring in the paint.
Cole Gregory has been our source of offense normally, but I was very happy to see Jacob Smithson have a big game.” Gregory poured in a game-high 18 points, and Smithson had a career-high 16. Brayden Gooch added nine points, and Dalton Stafford had seven, Jake Fergusson six Noah Cook six, Cooper Henley two, and Titus Mitchell two.
The Jackets traveled to Watertown on Feb. 6 and suffered a 46-35 loss.
The visitors trailed 21-10 at the half and could get no closer in the second half.
“(It was) just no offense in the first half,” Sleeper explained. “We played right with them all second half, but again, our issue all year is competing for four consistent quarters.”
Gregory produced 12 points, as Stafford had eight, Gooch seven, Cook five, and Smithson three. The following night at Smith County, the Jackets were only down by three at the half, but got outscored 37-16 in the second half to fall, 66-42. “Smith County is playing some really good ball right now,” Sleeper added. “We played them tough (in the) first half, but when they swapped to their half-court trap in the third (quarter), we just had no answer.”
“I do want to applaud my boys for showing great sportsmanship and doing so well with allowing their manager (who was allowed to play and score a basket) to have his moment. That was a moment he will never forget and goes beyond the game of basketball.”
Stafford scored 10 points, all in the first half. Gooch added nine points, Gregory eight, Smithson four, Lukas Vest three, Fergusson two, Banks two, Mitchell two, and Ethan West two.
Smith County’s Taylor Dickerson led all scorers with 27 points.
Trousdale County faced Merrol Hyde Magnet on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to face defending state champion East Robertson in a District 8-A semifinal contest on Friday evening at 5:30 at Jo Byrns High School.
The boys consolation game will be played on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Jo Byrns, with the championship game to be played at 7:30.
The Region 4-A Tournament boys quarterfinals will be played on Feb. 25, with the higher seeds playing at home in those region-opening contests.
