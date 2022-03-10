After winning back-to-back district championships, Trousdale County’s softball team is facing a rebuilding year under fifth-year coach Blake Satterfield.
The Lady Jackets defeated Gordonsville in both 2019 and 2021 to win the district tournament and also beat their rivals in Hartsville to win the region championship last season. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
A talented class of nine seniors, including seven starters, has graduated after posting a 22-10-1 last year.
Returning starters will be senior Alivia Boykin, junior Ruthie Mink and sophomores Maddie Lee and Taren Simmons. Lee, a pitcher, was the district’s Freshman of the Year, District Tournament MVP and an all-state selection last season.
The Lady Jackets will also welcome back senior Elyssa Chapman, who has not played since 2019 when she was named to the district’s All-Freshman team.
With five sophomores and seven freshmen on the roster, the Lady Jackets will be young but should still contend for the district championship as reclassification put Trousdale in District 8-A with Jo Byrns and East Robertson.
The Lady Jackets are scheduled to play at Monterey on Friday and on Monday at Red Boiling Springs, with both games at 5:30 p.m. The first home game will be on March 31 when Smith County visits the Creekbank.
