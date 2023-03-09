The Trousdale County High School softball team is set to get its season underway next week with a young squad that is comprised primarily of underclassmen.
Wearing those purple and gold uniforms will be two seniors, three juniors, eight sophomores, and six freshmen.
“We are a very young softball team,” fifth-year head coach Blake Satterfield said. “However, our goal doesn’t change on wanting to compete for a district championship each year. We are in a tough district with Jo Byrns and East Robertson, and being in the mix will be a challenge in the 2023 season.”
Returning starters includes senior Ruthie Mink, juniors Maddie Lee (a 2022 all-district selection, 2022 district all-tournament, and 2021 all-state honoree), Bailey Hines (2022 district all-tournament), and Taren Simmons, along with sophomores, Kayleigh Dunn (2022 all-district), Aubrie Wemple, Emma Holder, and Mary Linville.
“This group of girls know how to work, and we are up for the challenge,” Satterfield said. “We have a very tough non-district schedule as well, and we just have to stay healthy and continue to get better as the season goes long.”
The Lady Jackets are scheduled to host Gordonsville on Monday, travel to Watertown on Tuesday, and have their first District 8-A game on Wednesday at East Robertson.
