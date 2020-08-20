Trousdale County’s Codes & Zoning Committee opted last week to delay any action on adopting the latest version of International Code Council building codes.
During the Aug. 11 meeting, members said they wanted to get more information on the 2018 code version, including whether or not to require sprinkler systems in new residential construction.
Trousdale County last updated its codes in 2012 when it adopted the 2009 version. ICC codes are updated every three years and municipalities are required to be within seven years of the most recent version.
Two ordinances have been written for updating the codes. One would adopt the commercial requirements with the other adopting residential codes.
Tennessee state government adopted the 2018 code version in July, necessitating the update at the local level.
“What we’re trying to do is mirror what the state’s enforcing in other jurisdictions,” said commissioner Dwight Jewell. “There are some things they’ve allowed us to be optional on and that’s what we need to discuss.”
Building Inspector Sam Edwards updated commissioners on what was different about the 2018 ICC code as opposed to the 2009 version.
Commercial requirements are mostly the same, with energy-efficiency standards and ventilation among the biggest changes.
On the residential side, two issues raised were requirements to interconnect smoke alarms and whether to require fire sprinkler systems in new construction.
Interconnecting smoke alarms in existing structures is not required in the 2018 ICC code unless work removes interior walls or ceiling structures. Interconnection would be required in new construction.
With regards to sprinkler systems, commissioners said they wanted more information in areas such as cost and benefit analysis before making a decision.
According to homeadvisor.com, a sprinkler system in a home can cost between $1 and $2 per square foot. The website also cited a study showing that a sprinkler system could save homeowners up to 8% on insurance costs and that there were 57% fewer injuries and 32% less property damage in homes with sprinkler systems.
Jewell said the state had a mobile trailer that was used to demonstrate the effectiveness of sprinklers. Two identical rooms in the trailer are set on fire so witnesses can see how a sprinkler system would work.
Jewell said he had reached out to have a demonstration done in Trousdale County but no date had been set. Committee members said they hoped to invite members of the Volunteer Fire Department and the entire Commission to view the demonstration when it does occur.
When a vote does occur on sprinklers, it will take a two-thirds vote of the Commission to approve it.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
