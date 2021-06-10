Ruth Inman Burton of Hartsville celebrated her 95th birthday last Friday with family at Farmer’s Harvest restaurant, which coincidentally is on the site where her parents’ home stood decades ago. Nanny Ruth, as she is called by family, was joined by six of her eight children: Sandy Ford, Charles Inman, Ray Inman, Kay Smith, Alyce Sims and Danny Inman. She also has 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. After graduating from Trousdale County High School in 1944, Mrs. Burton raised her children and later worked as a nurse in Hartsville for 17 years under Dr. E.K. Bratton, who trained her to be a nurse. She also worked for Drs. Kelley, Painter and Baht during that time. She gave shots to countless numbers of Trousdale County children and recollected that in all that time she “only broke one needle — on Bobby Celsor.” The Vidette joins her family and the Trousdale County community in wishing Mrs. Burton the happiest of birthdays and hopes she and her family enjoy many more.