Green River District Health Department officials reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases -- four in Daviess County, one in Henderson County and one in Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 731.
Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 5:03 pm
(0) comments
