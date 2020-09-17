Historic Granville-Tennessee’s Mayberry Town has announced its fall schedule of events.
Granville will be celebrating the entire month of October the Scarecrow, Quilt and Old Time Craftsmen Festival. The theme will be Magic in Mayberry as the entire town will be turned into fall decorations as well as 100 real life characters with some 400 fall scarecrows. The main street of Granville will have new signage on all buildings with each building being a building of the town of Mayberry.
Granville has just received new Mayberry characters hand painted by artist Fallon Hamilton of Lebanon. Hamilton is a native of Kansas City, Missouri, where she started painting as a child and received additional training at several different colleges. She has been painting as a full-time business since 1995. She has completed a farm mural and additional Mayberry items for Granville.
Granville will be celebrating the Fall Celebration on Oct. 3 with the theme of “The Streets of Mayberry Come to Life,” which will include the grand opening of the Scarecrow Festival, Quit and Old Time Craftsmen Festival as well as Jazz, Bluegrass and 1960s music.
Quilts of Brenda Curtis, manager of Historic Granville, will decorate the historic Granville United Methodist Church for the entire month of October. Old Time Craftsmen consisting of Grist Mill, Basket Weaver, Blacksmith, Pottery, Sorghum Making, Apple Cider Mill, Wood Carvers, Primitive Cooking, Loom Operating, Broom Making, Indian Crafts, Chair Bottoming and Woodworking will all be demonstrated on Oct. 3 at the Pioneer Village. Each day during October craftsmen will be demonstrating their talents and selling their goods.
Granville will also be having their annual Ghost Walk and dinner titled the “Chills and Thrills on Clover Street”on Oct. 23 and 24, with reservations now being taken for it.
The month of October is a great time to visit historic Granville and enjoy a special southern lunch at Sutton General Store, tour the new Mayberry I Love Lucy Museum and Farm to Table Museum, tour the historic Sutton Home with a new theme “Aunt Bee’s Kerosene Pickles & Life in a Small Mayberry Town” and visit the other many museums and pioneer village. The Sutton Ole Time Bluegrass Music Show and Dinner occurs each Saturday night by reservation year round.
Granville being a small town is a very safe place to visit and enjoy with social distancing observed, mask in all buildings and other guidelines of state of Tennessee observed.
For more information visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151 or 931-653-4544.
