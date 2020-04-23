Despite the March 3 tornado and COVID-19’s joint impact on the local economy, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto is confident the county has enough funds to make it through.
Hutto outlined his plans for the 2020-21 budget at the Wilson County Commission’s meeting Monday.
“When you look at our fund balance right now, it’s about $10.4 million in the general fund,” he said. “As we talk to our elected officials about looking at their budgets, we’re actually going to do two things, really. Turn us in a status quo budget for this year … and then look for ways that you can make cuts going into next year.”
Those status quo budgets are expected by May 1, leaving roughly two months before the commission’s vote on them. Hutto expects the deadline to allow for more economic data to surface and point to potential budget cuts.
If the commission does pass the status quo budgets in time for June 30, they can be revisited and amended over the next several months. Hutto also sees positive signs in the county’s revenue streams.
“As we look at this year’s budget and where we are, our property tax for this year, we’re in good shape there,” he said. “And the fact that 99.85% of our collection rate has been taken care of as we speak … the tornado happened on March 3 after most of the collections were good there.”
The general fund balance accounts for approximately 87% of collection rates, revenue from adequate facility taxes have jumped $5.8 million and internet sales tax has brought in an estimated $1 million since a change allowing counties to collect it.
Sales tax, however, is expected to take a significant hit because of social distancing and business closures. Tornado damage will also impact tax revenue from an estimated 170 properties.
“We’re going to file some legislation, as Sevier County did back when they had the Gatlinburg fires,” Hutto said. “Along with Putnam County, Davidson County and Smith County, and ask the state if they will make us whole on that tax that we’ve lost there. “
Regarding sales tax shortage, Hutto hopes to utilize funding Gov. Bill Lee made available to offset COVID-19 losses, which would represent an estimated $1.6 million for Wilson County.
“That $1.6 million is not stimulus money, it’s not $1.6 to go do a bunch of things that we’ve wanted to do from time to time but didn’t have the money to do,
Hutto said. “It’s actually to kind of supplant in our budget.”
Lee’s funding announcement specifies what expenditures the funds can be used for, and Hutto said the county’s IT and maintenance departments would among the recipients.
“We reached out to IT and to our maintenance budget and asked both of those departments to identify things they were already going to do anyway,” he said. “We will apply for that that grant, and if we get that $1.6 … we’ll pay for those things out of their budgets, and take the money they were going to be getting from us to do those things and put it back in the general fund to cover the revenue that we know we’ll be losing as sales tax deficits.”
