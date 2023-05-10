Members of the Portland Police Department received public recognition for individual achievements in 2022 by Chief of Police Jason Williams at Monday night’s city council meeting. Williams told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that the officers had displayed exemplary service.
He also asked that family members stand up to be recognized. “These awards are as much about family members as they are about the people you see up here. They do the job for as many years as we do this job.”
Statistical Recognitions were awarded to:
- Officer Derek Fondren for the most report, most arrests, and most traffic stops.
- Sergeant Ty Wilson for the most citations.
- Field Training Officer (FTO) Stephen Adams f
- or the most calls for service.
- FTO Adam Wims for the most written warnings. (Williams noted that written warnings are a valuable metric because they can be effective for changing behavior without issuing a citation.)
- FTO Ebram Azer for the most speeding citations.
Williams next distributed the Lifesaving Awards. “When an officer has an overdose call, there are two facets to deal with,” said Williams. “First is assessing the scene, making sure it’s actually an overdose and not a different medical issue. In those cases, Narcan is administered, to try to get the person back.”
Williams said the second issue is performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid, which are frequently required as well. Multiple officers are often involved in a lifesaving situation.
Officers recognized for being involved in lifesaving situations were:
- FTO Matthew Stephens on 1/1/2022, 7/15/2022, and 12/18/2022.
- Corporal Jon Toney on 1/1/2022.
- Corporal David Gazzo on 1/6/2022.
- FTO Blake Riley on 7/1/2022 and on 2/26/2022 (a stabbing call for which he administered first aid).
- Officer Kyle Brown on 7/1/2022 and 2/26/2022 (also the stabbing call).
- FTO Charles Ronan on 3/29/2022.
- Officer John Pszenitzki on 3/29/2022.
- Officer Tony Miller on 3/29/2022, 6/30/2022 and 12/25/2022.
- Detective Charles Hope on 3/23/22.
- Officer Dylan Ladd, on 7/1/22 and 8/28/22.
- Officer Tanner Craddock on 9/6/2022.
The police chief also recognized Jennifer Bryant Sawyer, the Police Department’s Administrative Assistant and Accreditation Manager, and welcomed Officer Lisa Rush to the force after twenty-five years on the drug task force.
Williams said he appreciated the Council for allowing him the time for the presentation. “Because we were able to quantify these important events, we wanted to take this opportunity to recognize the work of these officers and thank them for it.”
