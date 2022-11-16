James “Jim” Slone Sr., 80, of Westmoreland, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Aug. 1, 1942, to the late Tilmon W. and Maxine Finch Slone in Lebanon, Ind.
Mr. Slone was a U.S. Marine veteran. He retired from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Scottsville, Ky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mitchner Slone, and his brother, Jerry Hesse.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Creasy; his son, Jim (Toni) Slone II; his grandchildren, Brandi (Max) Kinslow, Heather (Jonathan) Garcia, Kristi (Zach) Shelton, Wesley Slone, and Sheridan (Corey) Gardner, as well as five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Slone were conducted on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. from the Christ the King Catholic Church, Scottsville, Ky. with Father Tom Buckman officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Brush Cemetery, Portland. The family received visitors on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from 1-8 p.m. at Woodard Funeral Home.
Serving as active pallbearers were Max Kinslow, Jonathan Garcia, Zach Shelton, Wesley Slone, Aaron Keene, and Donny Slone. Serving as honorary pallbearers were David Dodds and Bo Bomar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.