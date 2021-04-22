Ms. Jessica Lynn Huff Rosa, age 55, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 2:34 a.m. at the Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY. A graveside service was held Saturday, April 17 at Blackjack Cemetery in Simpson County, KY. Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.

