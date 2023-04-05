Portland, TN (37148)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds with some storms. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 50F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.