Macon County High School has been receiving a lot of awards lately. AG instructor Alexis White with her Turn the Key Award. Now, her students are getting all the attention. The agricultural program at MCHS has been selected as the Middle Tennessee Outstanding Chapter Award.
White explained why the award is so important.
“The Middle Tennessee Outstanding Chapter Award is based upon our students and our members,” White said. “Our chapter was selected from other chapters within the Middle Tennessee region as outstanding. It means a lot for our students, as it shows their leadership within the organization as a whole. The award shows that they really like our program. That is an amazing honor for our program and the students.”
In addition to White, Aaron Walls is an agriculture educator working with the same program.
“The Tennessee Association of Agriculture Educators is the association that bestowed the award on Macon County’s program and students,” he said. “It is a professional organization for the agricultural teachers and the FFA chapters.”
Walls noted that the chapter was selected for the group’s performance, competitiveness, activities and overall educational program.
“The award is based on performance, for how well we are seen, our competitiveness, our activities, and is mostly based on the agricultural program the students receive here at MCHS,” Walls said, who added that FFA is an integral part of agricultural education. “We offer three different ag pathways. Students can take animal science and follow that veterinary science route, or plant science and work in the greenhouse or with hydroponic systems, or in landscape and turf. And then we also have the ag mechanics pathway where students can take a deeper look at shop safety, agricultural engineering and things of that nature. This award signifies which agricultural educational programs and FFA chapters are really involved and really active. We couldn’t do any of that if it weren’t for the students involvement in our program.”
Several students of the MCHS Agricultural Program were with the educators, White, Walls and Abby Brown. They were heavily involved with the various pathways in their agricultural program.
Ella Flynn, a junior at MCHS, wants to work in agricultural communications. She has plans for going to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
“I hope in this major that I can get out and promote agriculture whether through marketing, advertising or public speaking,” Flynn said. “Agricultural issues affect all citizens. I want to be able to work on behalf of this important area. I would like to work for the State Department one day.”
Casen Austin has plans to attend University of Tennessee at Knoxville and major in AG business or communications. “The program here has helped to define the avenue I want to take as a future career,” Austin said.
Delaney Turner also plans to attend UT to study agriculture education, with a minor in communications. Turner has hopes of “working for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture or the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation. Through our FFA program, I have been able to meet some incredible people that work at these places. I strive to work in some of those same positions. Our program here has informed me more about agriculture and leadership, so that one day I can hold those same positions.”
Jacob Willis plans on going to UT to become a veterinarian working with small animals. “I always loved working with animals, and with the veterinary science pathway that is here at MCHS, it has allowed me to have hands-on experience. The experience and education you get with these pathways has really helped me determine where I want to be after college.”
Walls said the program was awarded by other AG instructors in the Middle Tennessee region. “Our program was voted to represent the Middle Tennessee district at the state level,” he said. “In February, we will have to do a bit of work to get our application submitted with the help of students and educators. We will then compete against the outstanding programs in East and West Tennessee for the state title.”
Walls said if the program wins at the state level, it can compete at the national level. The country is divided up into regions at the national level. Macon County is in Region 5.
“So it is our hope that we can make it to the national level. It would be great for our students and great for our program,” he said.
