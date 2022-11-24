The annual Lafayette Christmas parade is set for Dec. 3 with a theme of “Vintage Christmas.”
Jennifer Hardman, director of the Macon County Chamber of Commerce said “the first responders will protect the parade route, just as they did at the MCHS Homecoming parade earlier this year. We can’t have a parade without recognizing all the first responders who were dedicated to community back in the fall. Each one played a part of that day and saved us from potential disaster.”
Hardman and the chamber members discussed how to go about honoring a team of law enforcement professionals. “We thought it best to have magnetic signs made for each vehicle, to thank them and show how proud we are of them,” Hardman said.
Outgoing chamber board chairman Craig Harris said, “Jennifer and her team do an excellent job of coordinating and putting on the Christmas parade. Joining together with others in the community is just a nice start to the holidays. And as one of the large projects that Jennifer and the chamber members work on, the dedication of Hardman and Brenda Heitt are to be commended.”
Jean McClard is the grand marshal of the parade. Her husband Bill McClard and she served the community from their space on the Lafayette square. A theme of a Vintage Christmas is fitting as McClard Drugs had 47 years as a staple business in the community.
Hardman said, “Ms. McClard is a fitting grand marshal. Her and the McClard family have given so much to the community. And, we thank her for their service.”
The parade will stage at Nature Trail Way. The judging will begin at 11 a.m. The parade will start 1 p.m. and go from the square to Piggly Wiggly’s parking lot.
