At a special called Aug. 10 meeting, the Lafayette City Council passed new ordinances changing personnel policy, updating water and sewer fees, updating gas fees and charges, adjusting the budget to give city employees a cost-of-living increase and annexing property into the city limits.
Vice Mayor Jason Phelps called the meeting to order at 5 p.m. Ordinance 812 was the first business to be reviewed. The ordinance provides for changes to the personnel policy in the areas of application for employment, employee transfers and probationary periods for employees. The ordinance passed by unanimous vote to update the personnel policy.
Ordinance 813 was presented to the council. The water and sewer code called for changes to the connection charges of service lines to the municipality from the water main. Additionally, the ordinance deals with non-refundable water connection fees and meter service charge fees.
All meters will be installed, tested, repaired and removed only by the municipality. Meter tampering charges increased to $500. The previous charge was $100. A resident may also be charged for any damages and consumption during the tampering. Any outstanding amounts due on the account, including all services charges, must be paid before any services are restored.
It is also noted that the ordinance can charge a $100 service fee inside the city if the customer’s account is on the cutoff list and not paid prior to 7 a.m. on the day of service disruption. This is an increase of $40 over the previous fees.
The cutoff fees for residents outside the city limits will go from $100 to $150.
The new ordinance made changes to the Municipal Code regarding water leaks, and charges for water and sewer if leaks exist on a customer’s side of the main. Sewer use regulations of the fees and charges were also amended. Contact the City of Lafayette for complete details.
The next order of business was Ordinance 814. Related to the gas section of Title 19, Section 5, and nonrefundable connection fees for gas.
The changes in the gas fees and service charge fee would raise the connection fees from $30 for property owners to $75. For renters and lessees, the fee of $60 will be raised to $150.
The remainder of Ordinance 814, Title 19, Section 7, would increase the fees for gas lines laid by the municipality at a cost to the customer. The rates vary according to the size of the gas tap, and the distance from the road to the structure.
Ordinance 814 was passed unanimously by the council on second reading.
Ordinance 815, calls for an adjusted budget to allow for all employees a cost-of-living increase. It was passed unanimously on the second reading. The budgets affected would be the general fund, the utility fund, sanitation fund and drug fund.
Resolution D was brought before the council. Property owned by the City of Lafayette and Macon County, that abuts the northeastern corporate limits of the City of Lafayette has been selected to annex into the city limits.
Several interested entities proposed the extension of its corporate limits by this annexation and within the urban growth boundary. The annexation was reviewed and recommended by the Lafayette Regional Planning Commission. Resolution D was approved unanimously.
Copies of the ordinances and resolution are public record and are available at City Hall.
