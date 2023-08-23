Leanne Utley has become the first Career and Technical Education Career Coach at Portland High School. Over the summer, a Tennessee Department of Education grant was received by the Sumner County Schools CTE Program, and some of the money was allocated to appoint a CTE Career Coach in each of the district’s high schools.
Utley described her transition into the PHS Career Coach position as unplanned. “I was feeling the urge to do something a little different but still connected to teaching. During the summer I found out about the new Career Coaching position and discovered that I was qualified. I applied and got the last available time slot allotted for an interview.”
A teacher in Portland schools for 30 years, Utley taught first and fourth grades for 21 years at Watt Hardison and Portland Gateview Elementary Schools, then moved over to Portland West Middle School as a math teacher. Last year, she began teaching eighth-grade math at Portland East Middle School.
She has lived in Portland her entire life. “I graduated from Portland High School, married my high school sweetheart, Shawn Utley, and he has lived here his whole life, too,” she said. “His dad was the principal of Portland’s vocational college. So I married into education.” Portland Vocational College became Tennessee College of Applied Technology in 2013.
Utley attended Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, as did her husband, Shawn, who is a civil engineer and has served on the County Commission for two terms.
The purpose of a CTE Career Coach is to help each student find a path to a successful career, according to the SCS position description. “We want to assist students make informed career decisions by giving them a better understanding of their options,” said Utley. “Then we have to help them prepare and that includes a whole world of things, from how to succeed in a job interview, to selecting courses that match your aptitude.”
Utley has a bounty of examples to illustrate the need for a career coach in high school. “Most kids have no idea how to match their interests with a possible career,” she said. “Yesterday, I made a phone call on behalf of a boy who wanted to stop working in the fast-food industry. I got him an interview with a landscaping business because he’s taken agriculture classes in school. Now, we have to work on his resumé, talk to him about a good handshake, how to introduce himself, and what to wear — what I call soft skills — which can make a huge difference.”
Each SCS career coach will administer aptitude and interest tests, beginning with 8th graders. “After we tabulate the results, we’ll work with the students to create ‘career trees,’ which resemble a family tree. The branches consist of answers to specific questions. For example, does the student want to go to college? What kind of college? Does the student want to live close to home or far away? We’ll do this process in the 8th grade and again in the 10th grade, and adjust their classes accordingly.”
One of Utley’s first actions was to reach out to Portland Chamber of Commerce CEO Sherri Ferguson. “I felt like we could help each other,” said Utley. Her assessment was correct. The new partners launched the Workforce and Education Initiative launched in early August, with a six-fold commitment:
- Provide field trips with local industries
- Establish job shadowing opportunities
- Arrange guest speakers for high school classrooms
- Create promotional flyers for local businesses
- Explore team-building exercises
- Host workshops on leadership skills
The Workforce and Education Initiative is having its first informational session for local businesses on Aug. 30 at 8:30 a.m., hosted by Unipres, located at 201 Kirby Lane in Portland.
Utley is gearing up for one-on-one sessions with the PHS students graduating in December. “The school wants me to help with chronic absenteeism,” said Utley. “I ran a report and discovered that 41 of last year’s juniors missed more than 18 days of school. This aligns with what I discovered by interviewing the six employment agencies in Portland, who all said that chronic absenteeism is the biggest problem they have too. This is an issue I’ll be delving into.”
Utley believes that absenteeism is a learned behavior and that matching a student’s aptitude with career possibilities is one way to address the issue. “For instance, we’re planning a field trip to Smyrna, Ga. to visit the Nissan plant, which is very high-tech,” Utley said. “Our kids need to understand that they can go to Vol State for free, which will prepare them to get a job in a high-tech industry like Nissan. Some of our kids don’t think they have a shot for high-tech, high-paying jobs, but it’s a logical plan they can easily accomplish.”
Utley pointed out that providing career information is something teachers would love to do—but can’t. “Teachers do not have time to make those connections. That’s why this position is so necessary.”
Important upcoming events include the College and Career Fair on November 17th. “This is an all-day event here at the high school,” Utley explained. “We’ll be having small focus sessions from 8:30 to 11:00 and businesses can set up booths in the gym, which the students will visit in the afternoon. All area businesses should be signing up for this right now.”
Utley loves her new mission. “My husband is amazed at how energetic I am at the end of the day,” she laughed. “I’m invigorated because I know this is going to provide practical help for our kids. It’s a great feeling.”
