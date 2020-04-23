The 2020 Lebanon Church League (LCL) will not hold its playoffs due to the coronavirus and social distancing policies. The LCL will crown its regular season champion, Mt. Juliet Church of God, as the winner, and it will donate $450 to Sherry’s Run on behalf of MJCOG. Sherry’s Run is a local nonprofit “dedicated to sharing the hope of Christ, protecting the health of our community, and supporting those who are fighting cancer.”
Mt. Juliet Church of God finished an undefeated regular season at 7-0, but not without drama. Three of their wins were in overtime, one of which came on a last-second 3 pointer by Reagan Johnson. Student Pastor Zac Anderson led their balanced offensive attack—four scorers averaged in the double figures—with 15 points per game. The MJCOG roster is: Hunter Anderson, Zac Anderson, Justin Chumley, James Dalton, Jordan Darden, Jordan Hooper, Emanuel de Jesús, Chris Lackey, Reagan Johnson and James Womack.
Pickett Rucker UMC is this year’s runner up, with a 5-2 record, led by Keshawn Abston’s 19 points per game.
Two of the largest congregations in the county, Providence UMC and College Hills Church of Christ, finished tied with last year’s runner-up, St. Frances Cabrini, for third place, with Providence winning the tiebreaker. League newcomers King & City Church and Hillcrest Baptist finished in the bottom half along with the defending league champion, Bethlehem Church of Christ. First Baptist hosted the season for the second straight year at their life center gymnasium.
The Lebanon Church League hopes to begin its next season in January 2021.
