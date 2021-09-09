Plans to raise hangar rentals at Lebanon Municipal Airport to bring them in line with comparable regional rates have been in discussion for a couple months now. However, any increase will have to wait, as the City Council opted to defer it until October.
Councilor Joey Carmack said that he wanted to have a work session between now and the first council meeting next month, Oct. 5. Councilor Camille Burdine said that she appreciated the time that had already been put in on this matter.
“One of the things we talked about in work session was our rates. We had asked Heather (Bay) and Ralph (Mallicoat) to get together comparable lease rates of airports around us,” she said. Bay serves as the airport manager at Lebanon Municipal Airport and Mallicoat was the chairman of the airport commission before stepping down last month.
T.O. Cragwall is currently serving as the chairman. Cragwall offered the commission recommendation before the council Tuesday that the hangar rates increase 15% this year and an additional 15% next year.
Burdine said she didn’t think that amount was sufficient. “We want to be able to give them electric doors eventually,” she said, “and I don’t know that we can make these hangars better with just a 15% increase.”
Instead, she offered support for an increase of 25% this year and another 25% next year.
“There aren’t many grants coming anymore so we have to figure out a way to be self-supporting. One of the ways to do that is collecting rent for these hangars whether corporate or individual. I feel like we haven’t been fair market value in some time.”
Councilor Chris Crowell said he had a lot of confidence in the people the city has in place at the airport, but that he was less confident in offering his endorsement of an increase due to what he called “conflicting information.” until a more definite rate was locked in.
Carmack cited that conflicting information as to what prompted his motion to defer. “We have to hammer out a number,” he said.
The new information Carmack was referring to was Cragwall’s appeal at the beginning of the meeting, which presented rates from different airports than had previously been compared to Lebanon. These included Shelbyville and Smithville and Sumner County. Rates at these airports are more in line with the airport commission’s recommendation, and the services offered more comparable, according to Cragwall.
When asked if she supported the increase by Crowell, Bay said that she would support an “increase on the airfield based on Tennessee Department of Transportation Aeronautics recommendation.”
Bay added, “We want to be compatible, but not so aggressive that it hurts us.”
Per his part, Crowell said he just wanted to see a consensus before the council voted on it.
“We have until January, so we aren’t in a massive time crunch,” Carmack said.
Since the agenda for the work session prior to the next regular scheduled meeting is already pretty full, Carmack said he felt it best to wait until the first October meeting’s work session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.