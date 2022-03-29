A joint undercover operation by authorities in Wilson County resulted in citations of underage tobacco sales to more than 10 stores in the area.
Last week, members of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Lebanon Police Department and Mt. Juliet Police Department attempted to purchase tobacco-vaping products from numerous businesses in the county.
According to reports from the WCSO, 11 of the 18 businesses approached during the operation sold a tobacco-vaping product to an underage individual. The department used adults who were older than 18, but younger than 21, which is the legal age to make tobacco-vape purchases.
“This joint effort will hopefully curb the sales to those under the age of 21,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “Our school resource officers are dealing with this issue daily in our high schools and even the middle schools.”
Bryan indicated that since the beginning of the current school year, on-campus SROs have confiscated approximately 250 vapor products.
“A high percentage of them are buying these from local businesses,” Bryan said.
Tennessee 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson commended authorities for heading off a problem that he is seeing more and more.
“The most frequent charge on our juvenile docket is underage vaping,” Lawson said. “Vaping products contain high levels of nicotine, which make them extremely addictive. Oftentimes young people do not appreciate the health risks of vaping, and there is a real need to make sure that vaping products do not fall into the hands of minors.”
In total, nine Lebanon-based stores and two in Mt. Juliet were cited.
In Lebanon, it was Chum’s Market, Lebanon Discount Tobacco and Bear, Marley’s Smoke Shop, Geri’s Market, Sparta Discount, Evolve Smoke Shop, the Greenhouse, Stop ‘N’ Shop and Blu’s Everything Hemp CBD & Delta.
The two stores with Mt. Juliet addresses were Gladeville Smoke Shop and Diamond Vape & Smoke.
The businesses that illegally sold to underage subjects were cited for the misdemeanor and will appear in court on a later date.
Multiple stores declined to make the sale and ultimately received letters of compliance from Lawson’s office. Those stores include five Lebanon-based businesses and two in Mt. Juliet.
The joint nature of the operation was made possible through county-wide partnerships.
“I’m grateful that Wilson County’s law enforcement could partner-up to tackle this issue,” Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said. “The problem has been apparent from the number of complaints we have received, and together, we are bringing accountability to the unlawful sales.”
Lebanon’s police chief, Mike Justice, indicated that the checks would continue and that compliant and non-compliant retailers would be listed in future updates.
