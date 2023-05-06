Teen Joyride

A Murfreesboro 12-year-old was apprehended in Lebanon on Thursday night after running away from home and joyriding in an off-road vehicle.

 Submitted

On Thursday night, the Lebanon Police Department apprehended a 12-year-old who had been joyriding in an off-road vehicle.

The Lebanon Police Department is uncertain regarding the circumstances that caused the Murfeesboro pre-teen to run away, but he was later seen driving recklessly in Wilson County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.