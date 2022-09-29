TRENTON, New Jersey — A New Jersey grand jury has indicted 14 corrections officers on charges stemming from what authorities said was a brutal attack in 2021 on inmates at the state’s only prison for women.

The grand jury handed up the indictments after a more than year-long investigation into the events at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, in the community of Clinton, Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin’s office said late on Tuesday.

