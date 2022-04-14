The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Rachal Dodson, a special-education interventionist at Lebanon’s Walter J. Baird Middle School …
Name: Rachal Dodson
School: Walter J. Baird
Age: 49
What grade/subject do you teach? I’m a sixth- through eighth-grade special-education interventionist.
How long have you been in education? 20 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 20 years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? My first career was not in education. I am a business major.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I love to read.
How would you describe your teaching style? My style is demonstrative. I prefer to model my thinking when possible.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how to keep students engaged and motivated? To engage students, try to find topics that interest them. It is not always possible, but when you can, it helps. Also, bribery can work. I will buy candy and/or icees if they increase their scores on universal screeners.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? It’s all the time. I am an interventionist, meaning that I am teaching to the students’ deficits. If an approach is not working or the students are not making progress, then I have to change. This can happen week to week.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? We are truly a family.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I think it chose me.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? The students.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? The students.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I think the thing that has surprised me the most is just how important teachers are to their students’ development. We spend a lot of time with our students and have a huge impact on how they see education.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? Of course, technology has changed dramatically in the time I have been teaching, but the most significant change has been our district’s shift to teaching the whole child. We don’t just focus on the standards. We also focus on the social/emotional well-being of the students.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I would change the teacher-to-student ratio in general education classes. It is such an important variable when teaching.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Audrey Burger has always been my role model. She had the most patience of any human I have ever met. She also was always thinking about others before herself.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? I made a difference in their life.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I want to be remembered as someone who cared.
