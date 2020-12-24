LEBANON BLUE DEVILS

Aug. 20 | Antioch

Aug. 27 | at Wilson Central

Sept. 3 | *at Cookeville

Sept. 10 | at Siegel

Sept. 17. | *Coffee County

Sept. 24 | at Lincoln County

Oct. 1 | *Shelbyville

Oct. 8 | Mt. Juliet

Oct. 22 | Gallatin

Oct. 29 | *at Warren County

*Region 3-6A game

WILSON CENTRAL WILDCATS

Aug. 20 | at Rossview

Aug. 27 | Lebanon

Sept. 3 | *Green Hill

Sept. 10 | at Springfield

Sept. 17 | *Hunters Lane

Sept. 24 | *at Mt. Juliet

Oct. 1 | *at White County

Oct. 8 | *at Station Camp

Oct. 22 | Stewarts Creek

Oct. 29 | *Hillsboro

*Region 5-5A game

WATERTOWN PURPLE TIGERS

Aug. 20 | at Fayetteville

Aug. 27 | Gordonsville

Sept. 3 | *Westmoreland

Sept. 10 | DeKalb County

Sept. 17 | *at Whites Creek

Sept. 24 | at Upperman

Oct. 1 | *East Robertson

Oct. 8 | *Harpeth

Oct. 22 | at Livingston Academy

Oct. 29 | *at Trousdale County

*Region 4-2A game

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN COMMANDERS

Aug. 20 | Trousdale County

Aug. 27 | at Mt. Juliet Christian

Sept. 3 | at Donelson Christian

Sept. 10 | at Franklin Grace Christian

Sept. 17 | *King’s Academy

Sept. 24 | Maplewood

Oct. 1 | *Bell Buckle Webb

Oct. 15 | *at Grace Baptist

Oct. 22 | *Lakeway Christian

Oct. 29 | *at Middle Tennessee Christian

*East Region game

MT. JULIET GOLDEN BEARS

Aug. 20 | Gallatin

Aug. 27 | Maplewood

Sept. 3 | *at Hunters Lane

Sept. 10 | at Warren County

Sept. 17 | *at White County

Sept. 24 | *Wilson Central

Sept. 30 | *Station Camp

Oct. 8 | at Lebanon

Oct. 22 | *Hillsboro

Oct. 29 | *Green Hill

*Region 5-5A game

GREEN HILL HAWKS

Aug. 20 | Siegel

Aug. 27 | at Kenwood

Sept. 3 | *at Wilson Central

Sept. 10 | Columbia

Sept. 17 | *at Hillsboro

Sept. 24 | *White County

Oct. 1 | East Nashville

Oct. 8 | *Hunters Lane

Oct. 22 | *Station Camp

Oct. 29 | *at Mt. Juliet

*Region 5-5A game

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN SAINTS

Aug. 20 | TBA

Aug. 27 | Friendship Christian

Sept. 3 | Bell Buckle Webb

Sept. 10 | Middle Tennessee Christian

Sept. 17 | *at Franklin Grace Christian

Sept. 24 | at Grace Baptist

Oct. 1 | *Columbia Academy

Oct. 15 | *at Donelson Christian

Oct. 22 | *at Nashville Christian

Oct. 29 | *Clarksville Academy

*Middle Region game

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.