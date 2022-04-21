For the second time in just two weeks, a vehicle accident has claimed another life on Highway 109.
Kelsey March, 23, of Hendersonville, was killed as a result of injuries sustained during a Monday wreck that occurred in the early afternoon, just north of Double Log Cabin Road.
The scene forced the closure of northbound and southbound traffic for multiple hours while crews from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) assessed the scene and as the Tennessee Department of Transportation cleared debris.
According to a preliminary report from Sgt. Alexander Campbell, a public information office with the THP, a 2008 Nissan Altima, driven by 21-year-old Ethan Wilson of Cookeville, was traveling north on Highway 109.
The report indicates that Wilson’s vehicle “failed to maintain the lane of travel and crossed over into the south-bound lane.”
Traveling south, in the left-hand lane was 25-year-old Randall Brummett of Hendersonville in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu. March was in the passenger seat.
The impact of the collision resulted in Brummett’s car impacting a third vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Tacoma that was driven by 55-year-old Jimmy Morgan of Hendersonville.
Wilson’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound left lane but facing south. Brummett’s Malibu was in the southbound lane facing north.
Personnel from Wilson County Emergency Management Agency first responded to the scene. Wilson and Brummett were both transported to area hospitals, but Morgan was not injured.
Reports indicate that Brummett and March were not wearing seat belts.
March’s death marks the second fatal accident on that stretch of Highway 109 in two weeks. On April 7, Bonnie Durham, 69, of Mt. Juliet, was killed in a single-car accident just south of Double Log Cabin Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.