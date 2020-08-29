2A Tigers fall short to 4A Nolensville 24-20

WATERTOWN — Gavin Webster told his Watertown Purple Tigers following Thursday’s game he doesn’t accept moral victories, but he was about as pleased as one can be even following a 24-20 loss to Nolensville at a hot and humid Robinson Stadium.
The Class 2A Purple Tigers stood toe to toe with the 4A Knights in just about every statistical category, including the scoreboard, where they matched each other in touchdowns. The only difference was Reese Miller’s 27-yard field goal which staked the Williamson County visitors to a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter and a blocked extra point following Watertown’s final touchdown with 3:32 left.
Webster said this loss can help the Tigers as their Region 4-2A schedule kicks off at 7 p.m. next Friday at Trousdale County.
“It did last year when we went over there and played with them pretty good and we felt like we grew up as a football team,” Webster said. “Same way tonight. You take a few plays here and there and we got a shot, we could have won that game.
“The kids’ effort was great. It was a great game to get us ready for next week.”
Watertown answered Miller’s field goal with a scoring drive, keyed by a 33-yard pass from Brayden Cousino to Brandon Watts to the Nolensville 26-yard line and a 24-yard sweep by Jordan Carter to the 1, which ended with Watts’ 1-yard scoring plunge which put the Purple Tigers up 7-3.
But Nolensville made a big play out of a short flip as Ryder Galardi escaped a Purple pass rush and shoveled a flip to Ryder Hagan, who took it 67 yards through missed tackles to the end zone to put the Knights ahead to stay 10-7 late in the first quarter.
Two key plays came in the second quarter. First, middle linebacker John Ribeiro intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards to the house to open a 17-7 lead 30 seconds into the second quarter.
Watertown responded with a drive to the Nolensville 15, thanks in part to a pair of personal-foul penalties on the Knights.
Jordan Cason then reversed field, cutting left after starting right and sweeping into the end zone. But the Tigers’ only penalty of the night, an illegal block, nullified the score and cost the home team 19 yards.
Facing fourth and 26, Cousino’s deep pass was caught on a juggle by Quanterrius Hughes-Malone for 24 yards to the 7, but was 2 yards short of the first down.
Following an extended halftime caused by a 45-minute lightning delay which cooled the oppressive temperature, the teams played through a light rain during the third quarter which included Cousino’s 6-yard scoring pass on fourth down to Hughes-Malone in the left side of the end zone to pull the Purple Tigers within 17-14.
Nolensville got the score back on an 11-yard draw by quarterback Galardi 27 seconds into the fourth quarter. With time running out, Watertown got a late score.
Hughes-Malone, who caught nine passes from Cousino for 107 yards, turned a 4-yard flip from Cousino into a 28-yard gain on fourth down. Jordan Cason’s 10-yard scoring run on the draw accounted for the final score.
Galardi completed 15 of 22 passes for 171 yards while Samson Johnson led Nolensville’s ground game with 87 yards on 21 carries. Cousino connected on 17 of 30 throws for 185 yards.
