Twenty-eight Wilson County 4-H members advanced to the Area 1 Project Achievement Day after placing first in the county contest.
The sub-regional contest was held at Columbia State Community College in Columbia on May 11. The 4-Hers attended the event due to excelling in their respective project areas. These various areas ranged from STEM to horticulture/garden, and clothing and textiles to Entomology/beekeeping.
Sub-regional winners and participants are as follows:
Demonstrations
Citizenship first place: Juan Valdez, Gladeville Elementary School
Clothing and textiles first place: Angie Prado, Gladeville Elementary School
Companion animal participation award: Scarlett Biddle, Southside School
Companion animal participation award: Aspen Ziemann, Gladeville Elementary School
Computers and technology second place: Hunter Hughes, Southside School
Creative arts and design first place: Avery Grubbs, Southside School
Creative arts and design participation award: Mallory Pack, Gladeville Elementary School
Entomology/beekeeping second place: Grayson Wood, Southside School
Food science first place: Morgan McCauley, Southside School
Food science participation award: Juniper Hoyt, Gladeville Elementary School
Forestry, wildlife, and fisheries participation award: Hannah Horton, Gladeville Elementary School
Goat first place: Alex Sowders, Gladeville Elementary School
Horse second place: Emma Cody, Springdale Elementary School
Horse participation award: Samantha Gonzalez, Watertown Elementary School
Horticulture/garden participation award: Harper Nelson, Southside School
Nutrition, health, and fitness participation award: Ishita Gupta, Springdale Elementary School
Nutrition, health, and fitness participation award: Marli Guthrie, Southside School
Outdoor education/shooting sports third place: Carlee Ward, Watertown Elementary School
Outdoor education/shooting sports participation award: Bryce Jaquish, Southside School
Performing arts participation award: Laurel Bennett, Southside School
Personal development first place: Sophie Horton, Gladeville Elementary School
Recreation second place: Andrew Debrah, Coles Ferry Elementary School
Recreation third place: Jasmeh Batra, Springdale Elementary School
Sheep second place: Natalie Callor, Watertown Elementary School
Swine second place: Jacie Phillips,Watertown Elementary School
STEM participation award: Blaine Spicer, Gladeville Elementary School
Interactive exhibits
Sixth through eighth grade
Goat second place: Elijah Hancock, Walter J. Baird Middle School
Outdoor education/shooting sports first place: Lincoln Cline, Homeschool
Lincoln Cline, Samuel Cordray, and Elijah Hancock were also recognized for their achievements in their 4-H portfolios. Those act as record books of all activities that a 4-H member has participated in that relate to a specific 4-H project area.
Cline placed second with his outdoor education/shooting sports portfolio. Hancock was second in the goat project portfolio, and Cordray received fourth place for his veterinary science portfolio.
